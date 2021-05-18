Morocco: Emergency Aid to Palestinians - Military Airplane Heads for Cairo

Kenitra — Following the high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, a military airplane took off Monday night from the Air Base of the Royal Air Forces in Kenitra heading for Cairo to deliver emergency humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, has kindly given his High Instructions to send emergency humanitarian aid for the benefit of the Palestinian population in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

This humanitarian aid, consisting of 40 tons, is made up of basic food products, emergency medicine and blankets.

The decision of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, is part of the Kingdom's continued support for the just Palestinian cause and its permanent solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people.