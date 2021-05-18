Morocco: Emergency Aid to Palestinians - Military Airplane Heads for Cairo

17 May 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Kenitra — Following the high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, a military airplane took off Monday night from the Air Base of the Royal Air Forces in Kenitra heading for Cairo to deliver emergency humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, has kindly given his High Instructions to send emergency humanitarian aid for the benefit of the Palestinian population in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

This humanitarian aid, consisting of 40 tons, is made up of basic food products, emergency medicine and blankets.

The decision of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, is part of the Kingdom's continued support for the just Palestinian cause and its permanent solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.