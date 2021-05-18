South Africa: Minister Ebrahim Patel and Deputy Ministers Nomalungelo Gina and Fikile Majola Brief Media On 2021/22 Trade, Industry and Competition Budget Vote, 18 May

The dtic's Budget Vote Presentation and Post Budget Vote Media Briefing
The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Ebrahim Patel, together with his Deputy Ministers, Ms Nomalungelo Gina and Mr Fikile Majola will host a virtual media briefing on the Department's priorities for the 2021 financial year.
The briefing will be preceded by the Department's Budget Vote presentation in Parliament.
The briefing is planned as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 18 May 2021
Time: 12:30
Link: https://gcis.zoom.us/j/94155128592?pwd=bFB0UkdzS0V0OHRxZzlzUUxqT1o3QT09
Passcode: 305586
Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Phumzile Kotane at 0631143704 or PKotane@thedtic.gov.za
Budget Vote presentation will take place as follows:
Tuesday: 18 May 2021
Time: 10h00-12h00
Twitter: @ParliamentofRSA
Facebook: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa
Youtube: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa