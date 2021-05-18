Ethiopia: Preparations Underway to Plant 6 Billion Seedlings in Ethiopia, Neighboring Countries

18 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Preparation to plant 6 billion seedlings in Ethiopia and neighboring countries during the coming three months of the rainy season is underway, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Commission disclosed. Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Commission Director-General Abitew Shibabaw told ENA that seedlings are being prepared in more than 126,000 seedling nurseries using over 14,000 quintals of seeds in various parts of the country.

According to him, out of the six billion seedlings to be planted in the coming rainy season, 4 billion are meant to enhance forest coverage of the country while 2 billion are for integrated agricultural forest development and to beautify cities. Thus so far, more than 5.8 billion seedlings and 3 million hectares of land have been readied for this year's nationwide plantation campaign that would be carried out for the third time as part of the country's Green Legacy Initiative that aims at tackling environmental challenges by enhancing forestation, he added.

Speaking about seedlings to be planted in neighboring countries, he stated that 2 million seedlings have already been readied and efforts are being exerted to achieve the target of 1 billion.

The seedlings being prepared for the neighboring nations are based on the weather conditions and climate of the respective countries, it was learned. Ethiopia included neighboring countries in its Green Legacy Initiative as climate is borderless besides enhancing economic integration among the region, he underscored.

Ethiopian senior officials of the sector will hold discussions with their counter parts in neighboring countries on ways how the planting of the seedlings would be implemented.

It is to be recalled that last year Ethiopia planted more than 4.1 billion trees of the intended 5 billion attaining 83 percent the set target as part of its green legacy initiative launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in 2019. Through the Green Legacy Initiative, the country has a national grand plan to plant 20 billion trees until 2024.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.