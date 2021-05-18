Ethiopia: Preparations Underway to Plant 6 Billion Seedlings in Ethiopia, Neighboring Countries

ADDIS ABABA - Preparation to plant 6 billion seedlings in Ethiopia and neighboring countries during the coming three months of the rainy season is underway, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Commission disclosed. Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Commission Director-General Abitew Shibabaw told ENA that seedlings are being prepared in more than 126,000 seedling nurseries using over 14,000 quintals of seeds in various parts of the country.

According to him, out of the six billion seedlings to be planted in the coming rainy season, 4 billion are meant to enhance forest coverage of the country while 2 billion are for integrated agricultural forest development and to beautify cities. Thus so far, more than 5.8 billion seedlings and 3 million hectares of land have been readied for this year's nationwide plantation campaign that would be carried out for the third time as part of the country's Green Legacy Initiative that aims at tackling environmental challenges by enhancing forestation, he added.

Speaking about seedlings to be planted in neighboring countries, he stated that 2 million seedlings have already been readied and efforts are being exerted to achieve the target of 1 billion.

The seedlings being prepared for the neighboring nations are based on the weather conditions and climate of the respective countries, it was learned. Ethiopia included neighboring countries in its Green Legacy Initiative as climate is borderless besides enhancing economic integration among the region, he underscored.

Ethiopian senior officials of the sector will hold discussions with their counter parts in neighboring countries on ways how the planting of the seedlings would be implemented.

It is to be recalled that last year Ethiopia planted more than 4.1 billion trees of the intended 5 billion attaining 83 percent the set target as part of its green legacy initiative launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in 2019. Through the Green Legacy Initiative, the country has a national grand plan to plant 20 billion trees until 2024.