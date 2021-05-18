Ethiopia: Addis Hosts First National Culture, Tourism and Sports Symposium

18 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA (FBC) - The first Culture, Tourism and Sports Symposium was held here yesterday in the presence of senior government officials and representatives of the diplomatic community. In her welcoming remarks on the Symposium which has been organized under the theme "Culture, Tourism and Sport for prosperity of Ethiopia", the Minister of Culture and Tourism Hirut Kassaw (Ph.D) said such an event has a crucial role in promoting tourist attraction heritages of the country.

Opening the symposium ,the House of Federation Speaker Adem Farah stressed need to effectively utilize nation's tourism resources as part of the fight against socio economic challenges. Several research papers have been tabled and discussed by participants.

Representatives of Higher Educational Institutions, Civic Society Organizations along with senior government officials and leadership of several public and private institutions have attended the symposium.

