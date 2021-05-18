Ethiopia: Upcoming Elections Crucial to Address Socio-Political Issues

18 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's 6th round general elections would be a historic milestone as it is highly expected to address long -awaited citizens' quest for democracy , politicians so remarked. All Ethiopian Social Movement Member Abera Yemaneab told local media that he is so hopeful that the upcoming general elections would be credible and offer a glimmer of hope for Ethiopia's democracy Abera added that the elections would for sure bring about socio-political freedom and equality despite various shortcomings that could be corrected in due process.

He suggested that conducting the 6th general elections would have socio-political significance in the history of Ethiopia. "Ethiopia will withstand the external pressure so long as fellow citizens stand up in unison to overcome common challenges and conduct extensive dialogues and discussions on how to address internal conflicts , "Abera said.

The Ethiopian government and people should prioritize upholding sovereignty before all diplomatic negotiations, he stressed. For Labor Party Management Board Member Prof. Mohammed Hassen, the elections have the potential to establish a strong leadership which could build a politically stable Ethiopia solving the internal problems through inclusive dialogue.

He also noted that Ethiopians should settle the internal problems using local solutions and are expected to overcome external pressures by all means. Patriots Party Board Member Abebe Bogale for his part said that the 6th general elections would be the first election to establish a legitimate government through voter card. The Ethiopian government is claiming that Ethiopian election 2021 is a historic one which could untap Ethiopia's economic potential through inclusive economic policy.

BY GETAHUN LEGESSE

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.