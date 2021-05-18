Ethiopia: Upcoming Elections Crucial to Address Socio-Political Issues

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's 6th round general elections would be a historic milestone as it is highly expected to address long -awaited citizens' quest for democracy , politicians so remarked. All Ethiopian Social Movement Member Abera Yemaneab told local media that he is so hopeful that the upcoming general elections would be credible and offer a glimmer of hope for Ethiopia's democracy Abera added that the elections would for sure bring about socio-political freedom and equality despite various shortcomings that could be corrected in due process.

He suggested that conducting the 6th general elections would have socio-political significance in the history of Ethiopia. "Ethiopia will withstand the external pressure so long as fellow citizens stand up in unison to overcome common challenges and conduct extensive dialogues and discussions on how to address internal conflicts , "Abera said.

The Ethiopian government and people should prioritize upholding sovereignty before all diplomatic negotiations, he stressed. For Labor Party Management Board Member Prof. Mohammed Hassen, the elections have the potential to establish a strong leadership which could build a politically stable Ethiopia solving the internal problems through inclusive dialogue.

He also noted that Ethiopians should settle the internal problems using local solutions and are expected to overcome external pressures by all means. Patriots Party Board Member Abebe Bogale for his part said that the 6th general elections would be the first election to establish a legitimate government through voter card. The Ethiopian government is claiming that Ethiopian election 2021 is a historic one which could untap Ethiopia's economic potential through inclusive economic policy.

BY GETAHUN LEGESSE