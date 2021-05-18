Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - No Local Cases Registered in the Last 24 Hours

press release

No local cases of COVID-19 have been registered by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the last 24 hours.

551 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

- 483 cases recorded through Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

- 135 cases recorded in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

- 37 cases registered following targeted screening.

- 7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of local active cases is 89.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in a communiqué this afternoon.