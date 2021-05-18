Namibia: Transport 7.5 Percent More Expensive Than a Year Ago

18 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The transport sector which accounts for 14.3% of the inflation basket in Namibia of goods and services increased by 7.5% compared to -0.1% recorded in April 2020.

The increase in prices for the transport category was mainly reflected in the price levels of purchase of vehicles (11.6%) and operation of personal transport equipment (8.1%). Transport monthly inflation rate rose by 1.2% in April 2021 compared to 2% recorded in March 2021.

According to the Namibia Statistics Agency's (NSA) recently released Namibia Consumer Price Index (NCPI), the annual inflation rate for April increased by 3.9% compared to 1.6% recorded in April 2020. Monthly, the inflation rate rose by 0.4% compared to 0.5% recorded a month earlier.

The main contributors to the 3.9% annual inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.1 percentage point) and transport (one percentage point). Food and non-alcoholic beverages which account for 16.5% of the basket increased by 5.9% year on year.

The report further stated the zonal inflation rates for the month under review, zone one (Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, and the Zambezi) and zone two (Khomas) both recorded annual inflation rates of 3.7%, while zone three, (Erongo, Hardap, Omaheke and //Kharas) registered inflation rate of 4.4%.

Monthly, zone one recorded inflation rate stood at 0.4%, zone two at 0.3%, and zone three at 0.5%.

The analysis of the average retail prices for some of the basic products consumed by the households for April 2021 indicated that consumers in zone one paid the highest price of N$45.69 for white cake flour (2.5 kg) while consumers in zone two paid the lowest price at N$39.99. For diesel per litre, consumers in zone three paid the lowest price at N$13.58 while the highest price was paid in zone one at N$13.69.

The NCPI is designed to cover the entire economic territory of the country and includes national, urban, and rural households of all income groups as derived from the Namibia Household Income and Expenditure Survey (NHIES).

For the compilation of the national CPI, all administrative regions of the country were grouped into three zones, with each zone considered as one geographic area.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.