Rwanda: Bal 2021 - Romdhane Posts 23 Points As Us Monastir Beat GNBC in Game Opener

Monday results

Group A GNBC 66-113 US Monastir

Group B GSP 76-94 Douanes

Group C Maputo 55-71 Zamalek

Power forward Makrem Ben Romdhane starred with a game-high 23 points as US Monastir defeated GNBC 113-66 in the Basketball Africa League on Monday.

From start to the final whistle, Tunisia's US Monastir dominated the game, with the 32-year-old grabbing 23 points, Marcus Christopher and Omar Abada contributed 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Elly Randriamampionona (26), Cameron Devon Ridley (12) and Kiady Razanamahenina (8) combined for 46 points for GNBC.

In other games, Egypt's Zamalek defeated Ferroviario de Maputo in their Group C clash on Monday.

The Egyptians were careless with the ball for most of the game, turning the ball over 28 times, yet they still got away with a 71-55 win over Ferroviario.

AS Douanes, one of the tournament favourities defeated Algeria's GS Petroliers 94-76 in the opener of Group C.

AS Douanes have three import players on their roster, including American Christopher Jarrod Cokley, Libya's Mohamed Sadi and Egyptian Hassan Attia.

In Group A, after winning their first game, Patriots are scheduled to face GNBC (Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club) at 2pm on Wednesday before facing US Monastir, a Tunisian team, on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.

Tuesday Fixtures

Group B

AS Police v Petro de Luanda (5:30pm)

