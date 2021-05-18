Namibia: Rössing Marathon Celebrates 30 Years

Rössing Uranium will tomorrow be commemorating its 30-year anniversary as official sponsor of the Rössing National Marathon Championship. This milestone event will be celebrated with a virtual marathon to ensure that the event adheres to the Covid-19 restrictions and measures.

The event was initially set for 6 March this year, but had to be postponed to June as a result of Covid-19 gathering restrictions. Since the event also forms part of Rössing Uranium's social investment activities, a mini-marathon will be held at Swakopmund. This is for invited veteran athletes from different running clubs to compete for the marathon prize, and a development bonus to be given to the open category winners.

This time around, no national champion will be crowned due to participants running on different road terrains.

Rössing Uranium's corporate communications manager Daylight Ekandjo said an investment of 30 years is a milestone worth celebrating, and it's important for Rössing Uranium to celebrate the journey with all runners throughout the country.

"We envisaged a bigger event, but due to Covid-19 being amongst us, the safety of our runners is a priority. For that reason, we had to explore an alternative, being the virtual marathon. We are confident that all our local runners will join us from their different towns in celebrating this milestone," she enthused.

Ekandjo noted that the mini-marathon is strictly for veteran athletes, who have been invited by Swakop Striders, through their clubs. For the virtual run, they invite all Namibian runners to register on the Events Today Namibia website on or before 21 May.

Runners are reminded that they will need to download a tracking app from a link provided by FinishTime when they have completed their registration.