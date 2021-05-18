Namibia: Rössing Marathon Celebrates 30 Years

18 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Rössing Uranium will tomorrow be commemorating its 30-year anniversary as official sponsor of the Rössing National Marathon Championship. This milestone event will be celebrated with a virtual marathon to ensure that the event adheres to the Covid-19 restrictions and measures.

The event was initially set for 6 March this year, but had to be postponed to June as a result of Covid-19 gathering restrictions. Since the event also forms part of Rössing Uranium's social investment activities, a mini-marathon will be held at Swakopmund. This is for invited veteran athletes from different running clubs to compete for the marathon prize, and a development bonus to be given to the open category winners.

This time around, no national champion will be crowned due to participants running on different road terrains.

Rössing Uranium's corporate communications manager Daylight Ekandjo said an investment of 30 years is a milestone worth celebrating, and it's important for Rössing Uranium to celebrate the journey with all runners throughout the country.

"We envisaged a bigger event, but due to Covid-19 being amongst us, the safety of our runners is a priority. For that reason, we had to explore an alternative, being the virtual marathon. We are confident that all our local runners will join us from their different towns in celebrating this milestone," she enthused.

Ekandjo noted that the mini-marathon is strictly for veteran athletes, who have been invited by Swakop Striders, through their clubs. For the virtual run, they invite all Namibian runners to register on the Events Today Namibia website on or before 21 May.

Runners are reminded that they will need to download a tracking app from a link provided by FinishTime when they have completed their registration.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.