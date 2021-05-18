Namibia: Alleged Burglar Shot Dead

18 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Omuthiya — An unidentified man was shot dead in the early hours of Saturday at Oshaakondwa village of Oniipa in Oshikoto region, where he attempted to break into a house.

The 34-year-old suspect, Kristian Etuna allegedly heard strange noises around 04h00, and upon investigation there was a sound of a window breaking at the toilet section. Shortly after that, noises were heard at the main door, and that's when the suspect fired shots, resulting in two hitting the deceased in the stomach and chin.

"The attempted housebreaker died on the spot. The suspect was arrested but released after giving a full explanation of the events. The docket will be forwarded to the prosecutor general for a decision," said Oshikoto's crime investigation officer, Paulus Endjala.

The 9mm pistol used is licensed on the suspect's name.

"We are tracing the relatives of the deceased through his cellphone," he added.

Furthermore, Endjala reported that an armed robbery case was also registered last week when four unknown men walked into Tuna Auto Spares at Onethindi and pounced on the unsuspecting employee who was alone at the time and demanded money.

"Two were armed with pistols, one with a knife while another remained in the vehicle outside. They jumped over the counter, grabbed the victim and demanded money. They started to threaten the victim with a knife, and in the process slightly cut him on the neck before dragging him into the storeroom. They found and broke open a safe where they found N$11 263, and also took three cellphones," stated the detective.

The suspects fled in a white Toyota Vitz without number plates. No arrests have been made and police investigations continue.

The employee was identified as David Shilongo (25).

