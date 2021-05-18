Namibia: IPC Elects Khomas Leadership

The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) in Khomas have elected their regional leadership that will be serving until 2025.

The newly elected regional chairperson is Erastus Kupololo. Fritz Kaufmann was elected as the first vice chairperson, while Innocentia Mokomele was elected second vice chairperson. Other elected members were Kamati Nangolo as regional mobiliser, Martha Ndemumana as regional secretary, Mazadia de Koe as regional assistant secretary, Jurgen Hecht as treasurer, Lucinda Moses as health affairs secretary, Elizabeth Nantanga to be responsible for veterans affairs, Apache Kuiiri for gender affairs, Uendjii Black to tackle youth affairs, and Barend Spies to be responsible for elders' affairs. On National Council matters, the delegates elected Desiree Davids, Michael Mulunga, Andrew Lomboleni and Frans Wilbard.

IPC leader Dr Panduleni Itula reminded the elected regional leaders to respect the constitution of the party when they are expressing their rights.

He explained that leadership is not about imposing things on other people, but imploring others so that they can express their rights and freedoms.

Itula, who said the leadership is preparing for the next presidential and National Assembly elections, said the party is not quiet, as per speculation.

"There are those who are saying we are very quiet. We did not want to repeat the mistakes of other political parties. We are not quiet, we are making sure that our people are well conversant with our constitution as their guiding principle," he stated.

Itula further explained that the party will first make sure that they have consolidated their base before they start touching on a number of national issues. "Many political parties went down because they failed to understand one principle that guides leadership. Hence, as leaders you are bound to that one principle, so make sure that you have a clear understanding of our constitution," he stressed.

He said the party has also grown drastically within a very short time.

"Leaders are bound to the rules to stick together. We must know our rules," Itula reiterated. He said the followers should be able to interpret the party constitution and manifesto to people in the street. Other regions have likewise successfully concluded their conferences, and their regional leaderships were elected and endorsed.