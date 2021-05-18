Kenya: How Uhuru's Bus Contract Order Cost KAA Sh158m

18 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sam Kiplagat

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has been ordered to pay Sh158 million to a company whose airport shuttle buses contract was terminated six years ago following questions from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The sole arbitrator, Mr Allen Gichuhi, awarded the compensation to Relief & Mission Logistics on grounds that the KAA failed to show how public interest prompted the cancellation of the bus deal.

Relief & Mission Logistics won the contract to ferry passengers on the airside at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in 2014 for a period of eight years.

But the contract was terminated after President Kenyatta visited the airport in May 2015 on a different mission.

He questioned how the KAA could pay Sh11 million every month for five buses, prompting a legal dispute.

While terminating the contract, the State-run KAA said the cancellation was of necessity, convenience and in public interest.

But the company which had won the contract argued that the termination of the bus deal caused it financial losses and damaged its reputation.

Read more here.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.