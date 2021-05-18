Namibia: UK-Based Nyambe Ploughs Back Into Local Community - Conducts Free Training Through Academy

England-based defender, Ryan Nyambe's football academy on Saturday, 15 May conducted free training sessions to over 30 boys and girls from various age groups in Windhoek.

The kick-off event was part of a series of three coaching clinics that aim to develop basic football skills, discipline and create a platform where the youth can get access to quality coaching, event organizer, and founder of the academy, Nyambe said in a statement.

Nyambe said he was happy with the turn up of the trainees and was quite impressed with the amazing talent in the country.

"I am delighted and humbled to have started this initiative that's so close to my heart, growing up I was just a normal kid who played soccer in the streets of Windhoek, I was only privileged enough to have gone abroad at an early age where I was exposed to some of the best facilities, opportunities, and guidance in the UK," he said.

Nyambe said it is his dream to provide a platform to kids so that they too can one day be able to make their dreams come true and hopefully pass it on to other generations.

"This project is one of a kind, it welcomed kids from all backgrounds, age groups and is gender-inclusive," he said, adding that initiatives like these are crucial for sport development

"We hope to take this initiative to other parts of the country and we are open to working and partnering with other academies to realize this dream," said Nyambe, who plays for England's Blackburn Rovers.

According to Nyambe, the academy which is still in its infancy will eventually become a fully-fledged academy with registered players who will get the right training, guidance, mentoring, and management.