Namibia: Rhino Poaching Cases Decline in Comparison to Last Year

18 May 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia has recorded a drastic drop in poaching cases with only two rhinos poached so far this year compared to 13 poaching cases recorded at the same period last year, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda said this week.

According to Muyunda, the country's investment in fighting poaching has resulted in the drastic decline in cases.

"Namibia's continued anti-poaching efforts have led to this drastic drop in poaching cases. This is a very big achievement which has been made possible by the different collaborations we have with law enforcement agencies and members of the public who have assisted us with tip-offs that have led to many arrests," he said.

Muyunda said that this is an achievement that Namibians should be proud of, adding that the country needs to continue putting in more initiatives and strategies to get the number of poaching to zero.

Last year, the ministry said the country was in the process of establishing a special operations unit that will include the use of horses. (Xinhua).

