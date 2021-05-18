Nigeria: You Are Not Different From Bandits, El-Rufai Attacks NLC Protesters

SUB: Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has likened the action of protesting members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to bandits terrorising the state. Kaduna...

Kaduna is one of the states with a high level of banditry and kidnapping.

Reacting to the ongoing action of labour unions against what they described as his anti-people policies, the governor said while bandits use arms illegally, "the NLC's mob action is for similar ends: to hold hostage freedoms, economic interests, livelihoods and resources of the people of Kaduna State".

He said his administration will not allow NLC make the state ungovernable.

"Efforts to dress up criminal activity as industrial action do not change the reality of lawbreaking that has unfolded, including their persistently ignoring the prohibition against impeding essential services."

He said Kaduna cannot ignore the illegal pressures brought to disrupt the operations of banks and other private business whose staff and customers do not have any industrial dispute with the state or any other government.