Nigeria: You Are Not Different From Bandits, El-Rufai Attacks NLC Protesters

18 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Lami Sadiq

SUB: Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has likened the action of protesting members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to bandits terrorising the state. Kaduna...

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has likened the action of protesting members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to bandits terrorising the state.

Kaduna is one of the states with a high level of banditry and kidnapping.

Reacting to the ongoing action of labour unions against what they described as his anti-people policies, the governor said while bandits use arms illegally, "the NLC's mob action is for similar ends: to hold hostage freedoms, economic interests, livelihoods and resources of the people of Kaduna State".

He said his administration will not allow NLC make the state ungovernable.

"Bandits illegally use arms, but the NLC's mob action is for similar ends: to hold hostage freedoms, economic interests, livelihoods and resources of the people of Kaduna State," he tweeted via @GovKaduna.

"Efforts to dress up criminal activity as industrial action do not change the reality of lawbreaking that has unfolded, including their persistently ignoring the prohibition against impeding essential services."

He said Kaduna cannot ignore the illegal pressures brought to disrupt the operations of banks and other private business whose staff and customers do not have any industrial dispute with the state or any other government.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.