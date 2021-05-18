Nigeria: Drama As El-Rufai's Convoy Moves Close to Wabba in Kaduna

18 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Lami Sadiq

Less than two hours after Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai declared the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, and other leaders wanted, the governor came within 100 meters close to the protesters.

Wabba and other union leaders, who were leading a large crowd to the Sir Kashim Ibrahim house, were at NEPA roundabout in the state capital when the governor's convoy passed beside them.

There was no way the governor could have missed the protesters who were on the road through which he took to the Headquarters of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company.

The company is about 100 meters from NEPA roundabout where the protesters gathered.

The gates of the distribution company were quickly opened and the governor's convoy moved in.

Ten minutes later, El-Rufai's convoy left the premises of Kaduna Electric but moved in the opposite direction, apparently avoiding the protesters who were still at the NEPA roundabout.

Electricity workers are among those who have joined the ongoing protest that has crippled activities in Kaduna.

El-Rufai had earlier tweeted: "Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna. KDSG. There will be a handsome reward!"

Editor's note: This picture was used for illustration

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

