Kenya's Covid Cases Exceed 166,000 As Death Toll Hits 3,021

18 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported a Covid-19 positivity rate of 7.5 per cent after 469 more people tested positive from a sample of 6,244 tested within a day.

The new infections pushed the country's number of confirmed cases since last March to 166,006 and the number of samples tested so far to 1,752,693.

Kisumu County overtook Nairobi, recording the highest number of new infections among counties, which was 102.

Nairobi followed with Nairobi 77 new patients and then came Mombasa and Kericho with 27 each, Siaya and Busia 18 each, Meru 17, Kisii 16, Nyeri 14, Kitui 13, Nyamira and Kilifi 12 each, Nandi 11, Uasin Gishu 10, Turkana nine, and Bungoma and Makueni eight each.

Kakamega and Kiambu each reported seven new infections, Nakuru and Homa Bay six each, Murang'a five, Embu, Laikipia, Machakos and Vihiga four each, Taita Taveta, Bomet, Kajiado, Trans Nzoia and West Pokot three each, Kirinyaga, Migori and Tharaka Nithi two each, and Isiolo and Marsabit recorded one each.

Three hundred and sixty three of the new patients were Kenyans and 106 foreigners, 280 male and 189 female, the youngest was two years old and the oldest 102.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further announced the recovery of 43 more patients, 29 of them after home-based care and 14 at health facilities across the country.

The death toll rose by eight to 3,021 but none of the deaths occurred over the past 24 hours. Three occurred on diverse dates within the last month while five were late death reports confirmed after the audit of facility records.

By Tuesday, a total of 1,039 patients had been admitted to health facilities across the country while 4,714 were under home-based isolation and care.

Of those in hospital, 108 were under intensive care, 22 of them on ventilator support, 71 on supplemental oxygen and 15 under observation.

Another 91 patients were on supplemental oxygen, 87 of them in general wards and four in high dependency units (HDU).

ambuthia@ke.nationmedia.com

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.