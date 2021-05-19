Kenya: ODM's Pavel Oimeke Wins Bonchari By-Election

19 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Nairobi — Pavel Oimeke of ODM was declared winner of the Bonchari by-election Wednesday, after defeating twelve candidates, including Jubilee and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In results declared on Wednesday morning by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Oimeke won with 8,049 votes defeating his closest challenger Zebedeo Opore of the ruling Jubilee Party who managed 7,279 votes.

Teresa Oroo who vied on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party was third with 6,964 votes.

13 candidates were on the ballot to succeed Oroo Oyioka who succumbed to COVID-19 in February.

Oimeke who formerly headed the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) defeated his 12 competitors, and was declared the new MP for Bonchari to replace Oyioka.

Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved.

