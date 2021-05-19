Kenya: Widow of Slain Kiru Boys Principal to Be Sentenced on June 3

The High Court in Nakuru has deferred the sentencing of Jane Muthoni, the former principal of Icaciri Secondary School in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, who was convicted of murdering of her husband, to next month.

Justice Joel Ngugi on Tuesday said he will deliver the sentence ruling for the murder convicts on June 3, after considering the mitigation submissions by both the prosecution and the defence.

Muthoni was on April 22 convicted, alongside her co-accused Isaac Ng'ang'a alias Gikuyu, of the murder of Mr Solomon Mwangi Mbuthi, a former principal of Kiru Boys High School.

The two were found to have jointly participated in the killing of Mr Mbuthi on November 6, 2016 and dumped his body in Karakuta Coffee Estate in Juja, Kiambu County.

Malicious afterthought

In his judgement, Justice Ngugi noted that both Ms Muthoni and Mr Ng'ang'a had malicious afterthought as defined by law because they intended to cause the actual death of Mr Mbuthi.

During the sentence hearing on Tuesday, State Counsel Catherine Mwaniki urged the court to give maximum punishment to the convicts for the heinous crime.

Ms Mwaniki said the aggravating circumstances evidenced in the matter meets the threshold set in law for a death penalty.

"Mr Solomon Mwangi's death did not result from a spontaneous act of violence or self-defence but from a well-executed murder plan. And we pray that the suspects be given the maximum penalty as set out in law," said Ms Mwaniki.

Maintained innocence

In her defence, Ms Muthoni maintained her innocence in the crime and urged the court to consider the pain and trauma that she and her family have undergone during the trial period.

Mr Ng'ang'a, on the other hand, pleaded with the court for mercy and urged the judge to consider the period that he has been in custody and give him lenient punishment.

Mr Mbuthi's daughter, June Mbuthi, also pleaded with the court to forgive her mother, whom she said is the only remaining parent.