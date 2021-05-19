Ethiopia: Kenya, Ethiopia Sign Deal in Mandera to End Clan Fights

18 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Manase Otsialo

Kenya and Ethiopia have agreed to end clan animosity on their common border in Mandera County, with authorities vowing that any aggressors will face the law.

After the postponement of the security meetings due to heavy rainfall in the past two weeks, representatives of the two governments met in Banisa on Sunday.

Kenya's representatives led by Mandera County Police Commander George Seda and Banisa Sub County Deputy Commissioner Peter Lotulia, agreed with their Ethiopian counterparts that all suspected criminals will be apprehended and charged in court. The Ethiopian delegation was led by Hawassa provincial commissioners Mohamed Ali Kunaye and Mr Mohamed Mohamud Adan.

Treat criminals as individuals

Other resolutions agreed on include a commitment by both delegations to treat criminals as individuals, without demonising their communities.

Ethiopian authorities pledged to organise a peace meeting in Hawasssa between the Garre and Degodia clans. Residents of Dawa and Liban zones in Ethiopia will be the main beneficiaries of the meeting.

The recent clan fighting in Banisa started in Ethiopia before the violence spilled over to Kenya earlier this month.

It was reported that two members of one of the clans in Ethiopia were killed in an attack by a rival group and, days later, two members of the rival group were killed in Kenya.

While meeting in Banisa, representatives of the two governments agreed that security would be enhanced along the common border and within respective areas of authority.

The two administrative units agreed to share intelligence between them on all security matters, to curb clan conflicts.

Regular meetings

All leaders who attended the meeting agreed to organise regular and structured meetings to promote cohesion and inter-community peace across the common border.

Communities residing at the border were urged to report security breaches in time to their respective administrations.

Mandera Governor Ali Roba witnessed the signing of the peace deal.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.