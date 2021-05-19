Ethiopia: Kenya, Ethiopia Sign Deal in Mandera to End Clan Fights

Kenya and Ethiopia have agreed to end clan animosity on their common border in Mandera County, with authorities vowing that any aggressors will face the law.

After the postponement of the security meetings due to heavy rainfall in the past two weeks, representatives of the two governments met in Banisa on Sunday.

Kenya's representatives led by Mandera County Police Commander George Seda and Banisa Sub County Deputy Commissioner Peter Lotulia, agreed with their Ethiopian counterparts that all suspected criminals will be apprehended and charged in court. The Ethiopian delegation was led by Hawassa provincial commissioners Mohamed Ali Kunaye and Mr Mohamed Mohamud Adan.

Treat criminals as individuals

Other resolutions agreed on include a commitment by both delegations to treat criminals as individuals, without demonising their communities.

Ethiopian authorities pledged to organise a peace meeting in Hawasssa between the Garre and Degodia clans. Residents of Dawa and Liban zones in Ethiopia will be the main beneficiaries of the meeting.

The recent clan fighting in Banisa started in Ethiopia before the violence spilled over to Kenya earlier this month.

It was reported that two members of one of the clans in Ethiopia were killed in an attack by a rival group and, days later, two members of the rival group were killed in Kenya.

While meeting in Banisa, representatives of the two governments agreed that security would be enhanced along the common border and within respective areas of authority.

The two administrative units agreed to share intelligence between them on all security matters, to curb clan conflicts.

Regular meetings

All leaders who attended the meeting agreed to organise regular and structured meetings to promote cohesion and inter-community peace across the common border.

Communities residing at the border were urged to report security breaches in time to their respective administrations.

Mandera Governor Ali Roba witnessed the signing of the peace deal.