Kenya: Clubs Unhappy With Mode of Picking CAF Champs League Rep

A section of top flight clubs have faulted Football Kenya Federation's move to pick the country's Caf Champions League representative from the team which will be top of the league by June 30.

FKF on Monday evening sent a communique to all the 17 clubs saying the team which will have amassed the highest number of points would be granted the CAF ticket, despite the league ending on August 28.

The federation's Secretary General Barry Otieno conceded that the decision is not based on any FKF law, but revealed that CAF is yet to respond to their request for an extension.

"FKF is a subordinate of Fifa and Caf and as such we comply with all their decisions. That is why we implement Covid 19 protocols which are not anchored in FKF statutes. It was only fair to inform the clubs early enough," said Otieno.

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo said the decision is not fair, but asserted that they are sure of winning their matches and getting a chance to represent Kenya in the continental competition for the fourth consecutive year.

"The league is currently very competitive and every team is fighting to win the title. The number of matches which shall have remained by June 30 would still be enough to tilt the title chances," said Omollo.

However, the former Kenya international promised that they will abide by the decision saying the situation could have been averted earlier had sports resumed sooner just like other countries.

AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma said the decision will water down the importance of the league.

"Why can't FKF just say the league is ending on June 30. What becomes of the team which wins after that deadline? Will they be champions who don't represent the country in any continental competitions?" asked Juma.

The former Kenyan international said with the current stiff competitions in the league, a number of teams in the top positions then will be aggrieved with the decision if they are separated with few points.

However, Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti absolved FKF from blame and instead castigatied the government for delaying the resumption of sports.

"The decision is unfair but what do you want the federation to do since CAF wants a name by the set deadline? The government delay is what has caused this and Kenya can't make CAF to delay its calendar," said Muyoti.

The former AFC Leopards player said even last season's decision to hand Gor Mahia the league was unfair to them since they were in a pole position to win the title.

KCB coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno said the decision has been communicated early enough and now every team has to fight for the chance by June 30.

Tusker chairman Dan Aduda also blasted he decision, saying It can lead to rampant match fixing in the league.