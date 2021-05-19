Kenya: IEBC Accuses Governor Nyoro of Hooliganism as Chaos Disrupts Juja Tallying

19 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Simon Ciuri

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has accused Kiambu County Governor James Nyoro of hooliganism after hired goons disrupted tallying of votes at Mangu High School in Juja Constituency, making it impossible for counting to proceed.

IEBC was then forced to temporarily suspend the count when goons attempted to walk away with ballot boxes.

IEBC said the tallying process and announcement of results will remain suspended until normalcy is fully restored.

The goons made up of three men claimed that Jubilee Party candidate, Susan Njeri, is being rigged out.

The three were later ejected from the counting hall by police officers as Governor Nyoro and Kiambu Women Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba alleged that Jubilee Party votes had been stolen in Kalimoni, Theta, Juja and Gachororo.

It took the intervention of police officers to shield the Governor from being attacked by rowdy youths.

George Koimburi, who is vying for the seat on a People's Empowerment Party, was inside the counting hall when the chaos erupted. Earlier, tallying had given him an early lead.

The People's Empowerment Party is linked to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, both of whom were present when chaos erupted.

The two MPs together with Murang'a Senator Irungu Kangata were however ejected from the counting hall.

