Rwanda and France On a 'Good Basis' to Rekindle Relations, Says Rwanda's Kagame

Rwanda and France are on track to renewing strong diplomatic ties, according to Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, who spoke with Radio France Internationale and France24 on the sidelines of the France-Africa summit convened by his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

"I think France and Rwanda have a chance now, and good basis on which to create a good relationship as the case should have been," said Kagame.

After twenty-five years of tension between France and Rwanda in the aftermath of the 1994 genocide, the tone has shifted between the two countries in light of a recent report, commissioned by the French government and compiled by historians.

It concluded that Paris held "heavy and overwhelming" responsibility in the 1994 Rwandan genocide where the extremist Hutu government killed 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus, without stating that France was "complicit" in the genocide.

"The most important thing has been covered, and that is when you talk about the 'overwhelming responsibility.' That is loaded. It's huge. It means a lot," he added.

Kagame indicated that he wanted to restart the often-rocky relationship with France, but would not demand an apology, preferring if one was offered to be 'honest' and 'genuine.'

'Genocidaires' in France

Rwanda has accused France of giving asylum to those who committed murders during the 1994 genocide, known as genocidaires. However, during Macron's administration, a number of moves have been made to deal with this, including the Duclert report, cited above, and the 2020 arrest of Felicien Kabuga outside of Paris, considered to be the financier of the genocide.

Kagame acknowledged Kabuga's arrest as a "good start", but believes more could be done.

"My perspective is that we can encourage more good things to happen if France is willing to do that," he said, adding that a number of cases "have not been handled the way they should."

Agathe Habyarimana, the wife of President Juvenal Habyarimana whose killing sparked the genocide when his aircraft was downed on 6 April 1994, currently lives in France, but is in diplomatic limbo. She successfully fought in court to be granted a French residency permit.

On the issue of genocide suspects in France,Pres #Kagame said that Rwanda would encourage France to do more good things and go after genocide suspects in the country including Agathe Kanziga Habyarimana,the former F.Lady,who he said was on top of the list of those wanted by Rda. - Austin Bwira (@BwiraAustin) May 18, 2021

While noting that there are "many" suspects connected to the Rwandan genocide, Kagame said she was on the list.

"Of the long list, she's at the top. But France will decide what to do. I'm not going to advise them what to do," he said.

Hotel Rwanda suspect

One of the high-profile cases currently being tried in Rwanda is that of Paul Rusesabagina, of the movie Hotel Rwanda fame. He saved a number of Tutsis during the genocide by giving them shelter at the luxury Hotel Rwanda in Kigali, where he was manager.

However, according to the Rwandan government, his star tarnished after he was charged with terrorism and other crimes.

Rusesabagina had legally been living in Belgium, and then the United States, after the genocide. While on a trip to Dubai he was allegedly abducted and brought to Kigali for trial, along with more than 20 others.

The process of his abduction caused international outcry by the United Nations, governments and human rights advocates.

"What's wrong with tricking a criminal you're looking for? When you get him, where do you put him? If he's in a court of law, that's OK," Kagame said, adding that he had not been hidden somewhere.

The US, European Union and UN have raised concerns that Rusesabagina would not get a fair trial in Rwanda after the arrest of popular gospel singer Kizito Mihigo, who died in police custody in March. The official account of his death was suicide.

"I want to see a fair trial myself. Why do you think being fair belongs to Europe or US or to anybody, not to us?" asked Kagame.

"It's like the only thing to be fair in Rwanda or in Africa has to be supervised by the US or some other place. No. Absolutely not," he added.

President Macron is slated to go to Kigali in the coming week, yet another sign of strengthening ties between the two countries.