Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - an Employee of the Ministry of Health and Wellness Tested Positive

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has detected one case in the local community.

An employee of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, a resident of Forest-Side, who has been working for the vaccination exercise at the Dr James Burty David Gymnasium, Curepipe, was tested positive. A Contract Tracing exercise is ongoing.

A total of 1 288 PCR tests have been carried out as at 17 30 hours today.

551 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

484 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

135 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of active cases at the local level: 90.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in a communiqué tomorrow.