Tanzania: Innovators Now Assured of Improved Environment

Dar es Salaam — The government said yesterday it was committed to continue improving policy and the regulatory environment to enable innovation to flourish.

The deputy minister for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Omary Kipange, said this during the Innovation Week 2021 whose theme is 'Innovation for a Resilient and Inclusive Digital Economy.'

"We are in the final stages of revising the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) policy which acknowledges that science, technology and innovation as key tools for fostering industrial development: virtually developing into a modern economy," he said.

"Tanzania's STI development strategy is in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goal Nine which considers investment in infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development."

He directed the Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) to establish a national innovation framework for a one-stop centre where all innovators meet to develop ideas.

Meanwhile, the ministry of Communications and Information Technology's deputy permanent secretary, Dr Jim Yonaz, said the government is currently reviewing legal frameworks for Information Communication Technology aimed at facilitating good environmental status.

He said the government wanted to bolster the local content model in the country that will build skills and knowledge.

"The government is extending the fibre-optic cable to all districts and councils across the country, and is installing telecommunication towers countrywide to ensure that 80 percent of the public is connected by 2025," he said.

According to him, the aim is to create a conducive environment for digital solutions

For her part, the assistant director at the ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Ms Tabitha Etutu, said the ministry has put in place various programmes for innovation in schools, starting from primary schools to higher-learning institutions.

"The aim is to improve the quality of, and ready access to, education," she said.

She noted that there were also guidelines aimed at recognising and promoting innovators to guide development and innovation in the country.

According to her, the government had already introduced computer education in schools to enable children attain skills and knowledge from a tender age.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In another development, the country Director of the Human Development Innovation Fund (HDIF), Joseph Manirakiza, said the Tanzanian innovation ecosystem still needs adequate financing, capacity-building and a conducive working environment that augurs well for the policy and regulatory frameworks.

He said HDIF focuses on three key areas in providing financial and technical support to innovative projects, namely: Health, Education and WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene); catalysing the Tanzanian innovation ecosystem, and contributing to the improvement in innovation-enabling environment through sharing learning and engagements with key stakeholders.

However, he noted that innovators need to keep coming up with relevant solutions, while the government adopts systems and process innovations to improve efficiency and productivity, as well as revise policies that are anachronistic to the current technology-dependent world.