Tanzania: President Samia Tells Police, 'Don't Use Fines As a Source of Income'

18 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Nelson Malanga

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Tuesday May 18, 2021 directed the Police Force to not to use traffic offenses and fines as a source of income.

Speaking at the launch of a police uniform sewing factory which is worth Sh666.42 million, the Head of State said the police should instead focus on provision of road safety awareness.

"You are doing a good job in this area (road safety education), but you can do better," said The President.

This, she said, will it will help reduce the number of road accidents that have been claiming many livesin the country.

Speaking earlier the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro said between January and February 2021 road accidents went down by 29.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

He said the Traffic Police had collected Sh50.1 billion in traffic offenses and fines between July 2020 and April 2021.

According to the IGP the figures are lower compared to Sh56 billion collected between July 2019 and April 2020.

"The downward trend suggests that compliance with laws is getting better," said the IGP.

