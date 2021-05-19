Tanzania: Wambura Replaces Mambosasa As Dar es Salaam Regional Police Commander

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has made changes of police commanders of Mara, Dar es Salaam regions while in Dodoma region he has removed the head of the operation and criminal unit, Camilius Wambura.

In the changes that were made yesterday May 17, 2021 and confirmed today by the police spokesman, David Misime, Wambura now takes over as Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander to replace Lazaro Mambosasa who has been moved to Dodoma.

"Mambosasa has been returned to the headquarters of the intelligence and crime unit in administrative capital Dodoma," said Misime.

In the reshuffle, former Mara Regional Police Commander Daniel Shilla has become the Dar es Salaam Regional Criminal Investigator, replacing Salum Hamduni, who has been appointed director general of Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).