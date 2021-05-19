Tanzania: Wambura Replaces Mambosasa As Dar es Salaam Regional Police Commander

18 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has made changes of police commanders of Mara, Dar es Salaam regions while in Dodoma region he has removed the head of the operation and criminal unit, Camilius Wambura.

In the changes that were made yesterday May 17, 2021 and confirmed today by the police spokesman, David Misime, Wambura now takes over as Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander to replace Lazaro Mambosasa who has been moved to Dodoma.

"Mambosasa has been returned to the headquarters of the intelligence and crime unit in administrative capital Dodoma," said Misime.

In the reshuffle, former Mara Regional Police Commander Daniel Shilla has become the Dar es Salaam Regional Criminal Investigator, replacing Salum Hamduni, who has been appointed director general of Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.