Tanzania: Who Commends Tanzania's Covid-19 Committee's Recommendations

18 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam — The World Health Organization (WHO) through its Africa office has welcomed Tanzania's Covid -19 committee's recommendation that was handed over to President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday May 17.

According to Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, the WHO is committed is committed towards helping countries end the Covid-19 pandemic

"I welcome the recommendation of the Special Committee of H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan to intensify Tanzania's response to the COVID19 pandemic and participate in COVAX. WHO is fully committed to supporting countries to end this pandemic and advance other health priorities," she wrote on her Twitter handle.

Dr Mwelecele Ntuli Malecela who is the Director of the Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva also weighed in on the recommendations, congratulating the President for allowing experts advise her on the pandemic.

"Thank to the Covid-19 committee for a good and productive job," she wrote on her handle

Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production

