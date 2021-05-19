Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Calls Forbes' Richest African Musicians' List 'Stupid'

18 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam — One week after Forbes magazine released a list of Africa's richest musicians' list, Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz has dropped an advice to the American magazine.

Reacting to the ranking which put him at number 20 worth some $5 million dollars, Diamond wrote saying the magazine should next time do their homework before putting him on such lists.

On a day he made his deal Mzikii official, the singer who sounded very annoyed with Forbes wrote on his instagram page, ' FORBES: next time Google me to know I am really worth of before putting me on your Stupid Richest African Musicians list!!!!!'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SIMBA..!🦁 (@diamondplatnumz)

The list came as a surprise to many of Diamond's millions of followers on social media especially given his recent fortunes both musically and commercially across the African continent and beyond.

Five years ago, CNN valued Diamond at $5 million.

In November 2019, CNN again named Diamond Platnumz among Top 10 biggest music stars in Africa making him the only artiste from East Africa to feature in the lsit leaving behind some of what other sections then considered as household names.

Those who made it in the list included Nigeria's Burna Boy Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.