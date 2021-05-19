Tanzania: Pccb Has Dropped 147 Cases

18 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Nelson Malanga

Dar es Salaam — The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has dropped 147 baseless cases as per the President Samia Suluhu Hassan's directives.

This was revealed on Tuesday, May 18 by the Head of State at the launch of a police uniform sewing factory which is was constructed at the cost of Sh666.42 million.

On March 28, President Samia directed the PCCB to drop corruption cases which were baseless.

The President's directives were in response to a report by the ex-PCCB Director General, Brigadier General John Mbungo, who said the government had won 271 out of the 381 cases that it had brought before various courts of law for the 2019/20 financial year.

According to Brigadier General Mbungo, the PCCB had filed 1,079 cases in 2019/2020 alone.

The cases largely related to tax evasion, violation of laws on misappropriation of public funds, non-payment of farmers' dues by agricultural cooperatives, exorbitantly expensive loans issued to citizens by unscrupulous individuals/institutions, and misuse of development funds.

