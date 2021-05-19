Mauritius: Construction of a New Jetty and Runway in Agalega to Be Completed By End 2021

press release

The construction of a new runway of three kilometres in length and 60 metres wide in the north-south orientation, parallel to the existing runway and a new jetty of a berthing face of 255 metres in length, in Agalega, being entirely financed by the Government of India, will be completed by the end of December 2021.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this announcement, today, in the National Assembly, in reply to a Private Notice Question with regards to infrastructural works being undertaken in Agalega.

The Prime Minister informed the House that the two infrastructural development projects are being implemented for improving sea and air transportation facilities in Agalega. This endeavour, he added, will help improve the standard of living of the Agaleans as it will generate significant economic and commercial opportunities for them and the Republic of Mauritius.

'We are putting Agalega on the path of development and progress with the help of India, and we want development to reach every single part of our territory since our people remain at the heart of our development goals', emphasised the Prime Minister.

The associated infrastructure of the new runway will comprise an air traffic control tower, passenger terminal building, aircraft hangar and runway lighting. It will be an all-weather concrete runway with capabilities for day and night landings.

The jetty will have associated infrastructure for providing services such as fresh water, firefighting, electricity and crane. The new expected completion date of these two projects is end December 2021.

The Prime Minister underlined that the projects do not include storage facilities for weapons or ammunition. Fuel storage facilities will be limited to the requirement for re-fuelling of ships and aircraft, running of electric generators, vehicles and other machines, he stated.

He pointed out that the surface of the existing Agalega airstrip of 1,300 metres long and 30 metres wide that was constructed in 1984/85 has started to deteriorate. In addition, he said, access by sea is also severely constrained owing to inadequate infrastructure and facilities, as there is no proper jetty on the island for embarkation and disembarkation of passengers and cargo.

In March 2014, he recalled, the Indian authorities proposed that the Government of Mauritius could consider designating a suitable Implementing Agency for preparing a Detailed Project Report for the infrastructural works in Agalega and for overseeing the overall implementation of the project as well as the setting up of a Joint Project Monitoring Committee comprising representatives of both India and Mauritius to oversee and monitor the implementation of the project, and to monitor progress made by the Implementing Agency.

The Indian side also agreed to consider deputing relevant technical experts, as and when required, to assist and work with the Implementing Agency for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report up to the final implementation of the project, he said.

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of air and sea transportation facilities in Agalega was approved on 31 October 2014 and signed in March 2015.

The Prime Minister stressed that there is no agreement between Mauritius and India on the infrastructural projects to set up a military base in Agalega and that the Agreement signed is intended only for the implementation of measures to promote, protect and safeguard our maritime security needs in the following areas: surveillance of our vast EEZ; counter-piracy, counter-terrorism, counter narcotics and human trafficking; controlling poaching and illegal fishing; provision of hydrographic services; promoting economic development of Agalega; emergency response, including search and rescue; and marine pollution responses.

Other projects on the island in the pipeline include: a Fish Landing Station; an office Block; a Refugee Centre; an Open Gymnasium; a Library; and equipment for coconut harvesting, along with the construction of 50 housing units.