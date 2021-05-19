Mauritius: Investigation Into Alleged Attempt At Horse Race Fixing Still Ongoing

press release

While investigation into alleged attempt at horse race fixing is still ongoing, it is to be recalled that the Mauritius Turf Club (MTC), through the intervention of the then Head of Integrity and Compliance of the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA), Mr P.K.B, had taken necessary measures to halt the attempt to rig races during the International Jockeys' Week-end, held on Saturday 30 November and on Sunday 01 December 2019.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement, today, in the National Assembly, in reply to a Parliamentary Question pertaining to whether alleged attempts to rig some races during the International Racing Day in December 2019 and the first race meeting of the 2020 season have been reported and if necessary inquiries have been initiated.

In regard to the first race meeting of season 2020 held on Saturday 20 June 2020, highlighted Prime Minister Jugnauth, Mr P.K.B, in his statement, apprised the Police that he had information regarding attempts to rig a few races during that day and he provided certain information to the Police for investigation purposes.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister recalled that on Wednesday 15 July 2020, the then Head of Integrity and Compliance of the GRA contacted one Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) from the Anti-Drug Smuggling Unit and communicated to him information regarding alleged attempts to rig horse races in Mauritius. The concerned ASP prepared a Report dated 17 July 2020 on the matter and submitted same to the Commissioner of Police. Following the receipt of the Report, the Central Crime Investigation Division (CCID) initiated an investigation during which Mr P.K.B. was convened on several occasions to the CCID, added Prime Minister Jugnauth.

During the course of investigation, pointed out Mr Jugnauth, the then Head of Integrity and Compliance of the GRA gave two statements to the CCID on 12 and 18 August 2020, wherein he stated that he had information regarding attempts to rig races during the International Jockeys' Week-end held on Saturday 30 November and on Sunday 01 December 2019, as well as during the first race meeting of the Season 2020 held on Saturday 20 June 2020.