Tanzania: Samia Unveils Promotion Criteria for Police Force Staff

18 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said promotions of Police Force's officials will merely depend on how they have managed to curb criminal gangs in their respective areas.

The Commander-in-chief of the armed forces said this in Dar es Salaam, immediately after launching a police uniform factory in Kurasini.

At a meeting with elders in Dar es Salaam early this month, Her Excellency ordered Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro to act immediately on the situation by intensifying security in the country's largest commercial city.

However, she admitted that the situation has improved though the move should be intensified countrywide.

On other hand, the Head of State tasked the Tanzania Police Force to capitalise on public awareness campaigns rather than turning laws to a means of income generation.

Other areas that she wanted the Police Force to work on are gender based violence cases and road accidents.

Earlier, IGP Sirro said the number of road accidents occurring between January and February, this year, has been lowered by 26.1 percent compared to incidents reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.

IGP thanked the President for gracing the 666.4m/- project and added that the Police Force is working on other projects.

