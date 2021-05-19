Tanzania: Simba Queens Set for Massive Investment

AFTER retaining the Serengeti Lite Women's Premier League (SLWPL) title, Simba Queens Head Coach Hassan 'Mgosi' said they will invest a lot in the team ahead of next season.

Simba Queens had to wait until in the last gasp of their final match against Baobab Queens on Sunday to secure a slim 1-0 win, which was enough to make them new SLWPL champions.

It was a neck to neck title chase with their traditional rivals Yanga Princes, who on the same day smashed Alliance Girls 6-0 as such, the silverware could have gone either way.

Mgosi's side went on to lift the trophy without being scratched in all 20 matches they played to become the only side which never tasted the sour part of the campaign.

"It is good to be champions once again and I want to continue bringing success to this club for unseen future. We are going to improve our squad to make it more competitive next season.

"In the upcoming season, we target to win the title with many games to play before the end of the season unlike this term when the championship was decided on the last day," said him.

He added that they plan to recruit at least two foreign based players and five domestic players to create a fearsome squad next season.

On her part, Yanga Princes Coach Edna Lema lauded her side for the massive performance this season even though they were not lucky to win the title.

"We had one of the best season, players worked hard on the pitch in all the games we encountered but we were not lucky enough to win the title.

We will work harder next season," she promised. Moreover, Lema who is also nicknamed as 'Mourhino' said witnessing the champions of SLWPL on the final day of the season clearly shows that the marathon was very difficult.

She also said that there are several players they would like to sign to play for the Yanga Princes such that when the right time comes, everything will openly be revealed.

Relegated Mapinduzi Queens only recorded one point from their 20 matches which was gained from one draw they stamped and lost 19 meetings in the process