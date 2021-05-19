Tanzania: Simba, Yanga Nod to Derby Date

GIANTS Simba SC and Young African have nodded to the new derby date, which is pegged on July 3rd, 2021 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The new derby date comes after the long-running tug-ofwar between the two giants after their initial battle on May 8th this year at the same venue was abandoned after abrupt change of the kick off time.

The Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) announced the new match date yesterday as both clubs confirmed that they are comfortable with the date.

This was confirmed by both clubs' communication officers' statements on different occasions. Yanga's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli told the 'Daily News' yesterday that the changes made by TPLB have not affected any of the club's plans.

On the other hand, Simba's Information Officer Haji Manara was quoted saying that the Reds will be and are always ready to face their traditional rival anytime.

"Whether the match date will be set to play at day or night, we will always be ready," said Manara.

The two giants' game was called off after Yanga refused to abide by the impromptu changes by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), which pushed the match forward by two hours with the venue almost filled to the brim.

The 27-time league champions felt it was not fair and opted against playing and walked away. Following the cancellation of the game, the TFF issued an apology to fans and football stakeholders on the next day and directed the TPLB to release a detailed report on the postponement of the match as well as sort out the gate fee issues to those who paid for the derby.

Then, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa during a Parliament session directed the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports to issue an immediate statement regarding the suspension of the match between Simba and Yanga.

Majaliwa issued the directive in august House following the complaints made by football fans through social media after the match was postponed.

The Prime Minister further asked the ministry to give clarification on how they would refund fans who had paid their entrance fees to watch the country's derby.

Following the Premier directives, the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Innocent Bashungwa directed the National Data Center, which is responsible for supervising e-tickets (NCard) at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to re-issue each a ticket through e-card system, to enable the fans watch the rescheduled derby clash.

Additionally, the ministry has also raised concerns on the presence of mistrust between the Federation and certain clubs like Yanga, saying that must be resolved.

Meanwhile; Simba SC arrived yesterday in the country from Johannesburg, South Africa where they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Kaizer Chiefs in the quarterfinals stage of CAF Champions League at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Manara told the press at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) Terminal III that they will begin preparations today for the second leg of clash this weekend