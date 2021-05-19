Tanzania: Yanga Target to Register More Members

YOUNG Africans have insisted that fan engagement is one of the most important steps as the club continues with transformation procedures.

Writing on his official Instagram page, the club's Vice Chairman of Registration Committee Hersi Said pointed out that to achieve this, the exercise to open new branches across the country was going on well.

"Without doubt, Yanga has got many fans and members and through the fan engagement, we are going to keep old members and at the same time, register new ones.

"A new system which does not require branches will be introduced and this will help to register new fans as well as members from all corners of the country," he wrote.

He then mentioned three ways to be used for registration of new members as through using website, application and unstructured supplementary service data (USSD).

"With USSD, it will give opportunity to people who do not have smartphones and want to join Yanga family to easily register their personal details and via the payment platform, they will be able to pay membership fee.

"This new system will heal the problem of bureaucracy which saw our club losing revenues for many years and it will also simplify engagement between the club and business partners," he said.

Hersi insisted about the importance of keeping and updating data base of the club, saying it helps a lot during consultation with business partners as they get a chance to know how big the club is.

Yanga have five games to play before the current Mainland Premier League season ends on July 18th, this year with their final match facing Dodoma Jiji at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

The Jangwani Street side sit on second place with 58 points after 28 matches, only one point above third placed Azam FC, who are also fighting hard to finish the marathon on the second slot too.

The Chamazi based giants have so far pocketed 57 points from 29 outings hence anything can happen en route to the finishing line of the campaign.

Yanga are three points behind league leaders and defending champions Simba, who have three matches in hand.

Up next, Yanga take on JKT Tanzania tomorrow at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam while Azam will host Biashara United at their Azam Complex on Thursday.