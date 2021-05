ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi is today (May 18, 2021) expected to visit the project site for the construction of a state-of-art port at Mangapwani in Unguja.

Earlier this year, Zanzibar Government and Oman Investment Authority signed an agreement for the construction of a multi-terminal port at Unguja's Mangapwani suburb.

The Isles Head of State said the new facility will ease congestion at the current Malindi Harbour, which the government intends to transform into a tourism port