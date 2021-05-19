Uganda: Cheptegei, Kiplimo Go Different Routes

The feeling is that life is almost back to normal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic following seven entries of Ugandan runners at the 60th Ostrava Golden Spike Meeting in Czech Republic tonight.

There are varying targets for each of the septet at this World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event led by world 10000m champion Joshua Cheptegei.

The 24-year-old is plotting to grab a sixth career world record (WR) on his Ostrava debut when he lines-up together with Italy-based Oscar Chelimo for the 3000m race at the Městský Stadium.

Chasing history

Cheptegei, whose personal best (PB) stands at 7:33.26, is bidding to break Kenyan Daniel Komen's WR of 7:20.67 which has stood for 25 years.

"Many of the big guns such as Hicham El Guerrouj, Haile Gebrselassie and Kenenisa Bekele have tried to attempt but failed to get it," his manager Jurrie van der Velden acknowledged.

"It is most probably the toughest distance record still out there to be broken. It's not impossible, but it's a big ask," he added.

Should Cheptegei succeed, he will pick another slice of history as the only third man in history to concurrently hold the 3000m, 5000m and 10000m WRs alongside Finn Paavo Nurmi and Kenyan Henry Rono.

He will be pushed by American Paul Chelimo whose PB is 7:28.02 and pace makers Dutchman Richard Douma and familiar Australian Stewart McSweyn in the 10-man field.

Eyes on Tokyo

While Cheptegei is plotting to improve his speed ahead of the long-distance double at the Tokyo Olympics, his younger counterpart Jacob Kiplimo will be seeking to get a ticket to Japan when he lines-up for the 10000m race. This will be Kiplimo's first track race since winning the World Half-Marathon title in Gdynia, Poland last October.

In the company of Abdallah Mande, Kiplimo, 20, is plotting to run below the Olympic qualification time of 27:28.00.

Search for a fast time

"The pace requested is sub-27, a fast time," said Kiplimo's manager Beppe Picotti. "I know the race will be fast, maybe I will run my PB," offered Kiplimo via phone from Ostrava.

Kiplimo won the 5000m race here last September in 12:48.63, the second fastest time by a Ugandan over the distance.

But this will be Kiplimo's first 25-lap race since winning silver in 27:40.36 at the World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland on July 10, 2018.

His 10000m PB is at 27:26.68, which he posted when he was 15-years-old back in 2016.

Meanwhile, Winnie Nanyondo will be the first Ugandan on track when she lines-up for the 1500m race. She has spent months between Spain and Portugal in camp.

Then, the pair of Boniface Sikowo and Albert Chemutai will compete in the 3000m steeplechase. Sikowo is hoping to run under 8:22.00 to make it to Tokyo.

TODAY IN OSTRAVA

WORLD ATHLETICS CONTINENTAL TOUR GOLD

Event: Ostrava Golden Spike

Edition: 60th

Location: Ostrava, Czech Republic

Venue: Městský Stadium

Ugandans In Action: Winnie Nanyondo (1,500m), Abdallah Mande & Jacob Kiplimo (10,000m), Boniface Sikowo & Albert Chemutai (3,000m Steeplechase), Oscar Chelimo & Joshua Cheptegei (3,000m)