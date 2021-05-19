Uganda: NRM Invites Aspirants to Apply for Speaker Race

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) yesterday invited its members interested in vying for the speaker and deputy speaker of Parliament to submit applications to the party's electoral commission for consideration.

Dr Tanga Odoi, the NRM electoral commission chairperson, said only registered members should pick forms to express their interest starting today so that the party structures vet the candidate on each position.

The election is scheduled to take place on May 24.

Interested candidates have up to Friday to register with the party electoral commission.

"Any member who wishes to contest for any of the two positions of speaker and deputy speaker of parliament shall write to the chairperson, NRM electoral commission expressing interest. They must be an NRM member sworn in for the 11th Parliament," Dr Odoi told journalists at his office in Kyadondo, Kampala.

The NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) will then sit on Saturday to discuss the names, which will be presented to the caucus on Sunday before they are subjected to a vote to find the sole candidate for the parliamentary race the next morning.

The voting, strictly conducted under Covid-19 measures, will be by secret ballot starting at 10am and closing at 2pm.

Each candidate will be required to get two agents to assist in canvassing for the votes.

However, some members in the Monday CEC meeting expressed fear that the Covid-19 requirement to participate in the 11th Parliamentary polls would disenfranchise them.

They asked that members who will test positive be allowed to vote virtually. In case of a tie, the voting will be repeated while the returning officer will be the final decision maker in case of a dispute.

Dr Odoi discouraged members against bribery and use of abusive language. He said the 43 independent MPs, who are NRM leaning, are not allowed to participate in the party processes unless they sign a memorandum of understanding with them.

Earlier, outgoing Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy Jacob Oulanyah have publicly shown interest to steer the 11th Parliament.

However, Dr Odoi disowned them yesterday, saying their party hadn't cleared any candidate to participate.

The duo are both NRM top executives. A candidate, who defies the party's Sunday decision and stands as an independent on Monday, will be subjected to disciplinary measures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The party's successful candidate will now join Opposition chief whip and Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, who has expressed interest to contest for the House's top job on Monday at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

NRM SPEAKER, DEPUTY SPEAKER RACE RULES

-Be a registered NRM member in the 11th Parliament

-Express interest in writing to NRM electoral commission

-NRM electoral commission present names of interested candidates to CEC

-NRM electoral commission conduct elections

-Voting starts at 10am and ends at 2pm on May 23

-Observe Covid-19 rules

-Candidates nominate two agents

-Voting to be secret ballot

-No proxy voting

-Candidate with majority votes wins

-To repeat voting once two candidates tie

-In case of a disagreement, returning officer takes final decision

-Parliamentary speaker and deputy speaker race on May 24