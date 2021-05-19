South Africa: AfroStory 2.0: Powerful New Software + Endorsement from Stacey Fru, 14-Year-Old Award-Winning Author and Literacy Activist

press release

AfroStory - the Africa-focused reading app first launched in October 2020 - has been rebuilt on an entirely new software platform to give it powerful new features, including read-aloud functionality in multiple languages and accents, a brand new UX, IOS-useability, enhanced security features, as well as additional books.

According to AfroStory Founder & CEO Dr John Ashmore, V1 launched late last year was just a proof-of-concept, while V2 is closer to some better-known, but more expensive, reading apps.

"With our new software infrastructure in place, we are confident of reaching our target of putting one billion digital books onto African smartphones by the end of 2022," he said. "And as our user-base grows, so will our ability to expand our range of books and published materials, and making these as easy-to-access as possible, for the lowest reasonable cost to the end-user."

Ashmore says the company's mission also expects to receive a huge boost from the involvement of award-winning child author & global literacy activist Stacey Fru.

The winner of over 30 Awards and Recognitions for her tireless work to inspire African children to dream bigger dreams for themselves, Stacey has agreed to throw her weight behind AfroStory's efforts to get millions more African children reading not just more books, but ones that are more relevant to their lived experiences.

She has also made her first book, Smelly Cats, available on AfroStory.

Written when she was just seven years old and without her parents' knowledge, the book has since been qualified by South Africa's National Department of Basic Education as supplementary learning material at all primary schools.

About Stacey Fru

Meet Stacey Fru, a South African International Multiple Award-Winning Child Author who was shortlisted for the Global Children's Peace Prize 2020 just after being named a Global Child Prodigy.

She is a philanthropist and activist who was honoured by President El Sisi of Egypt as Africa's Most Promising Youth in 2019 .

The now 14-year-old Stacey wrote her first book Smelly Cats at the age of seven.

She has also written Bob and the Snake (2016), Smelly Cats on Vacation , Where is Tammy? (2019) and Tim's Answer (2019).

Since gaining this early success, Stacey has dedicated a portion of her life to reach out, inspire and edutain people of various ages across the world.

With over 31 Awards and Recognitions, Stacey has published 5 International Bestselling children's books and is still writing.

Her first book is approved by the South African Department of Basic Education as suitable for children of all ages through to primary schools.

As the youngest founding member of Wits University's Hub for Multilingual Education in Johannesburg, and the youngest TEDx speaker in Africa, Stacey has made speaking appearances in various capacities in different institutions in Africa, Asia and Europe.

She was the youngest speaker at the World Literacy Summit at Oxford University in Oxford, United Kingdom in April 2020.

A special attribute of Stacey's writings is that one of her books, Tim's Answer, is available in Braille and Daisy formats.

It's also worth noting that Blind SA adopted one of her short stories as their reading for World Read Aloud Day 2020.

Stacey writes stories, essays, poems, speeches and attempts songs. She is a guitarist, a motivational speaker, storyteller, poet, TV talk show host, chairlady, and teacher.