Kenya: Athletics Kenya to Host Olympic Trials in Nairobi

18 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Athletics Kenya will host trials to select the Kenyan team for the Tokyo Olympics at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on June 17-19, moving away from the earlier proposed plan of having the trials at the Kip Keino Stadium in Eldoret.

According to a statement from AK, the trials will also double up as a test event for systems and infrastructure which will be used for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships set to be staged in August.

At the same time, the Kip Keino Stadium in Eldoret is currently under construction and will not be ready to host the trials like it did in 2016 for the Rio games.

"Preparations for the Under-20 Championships are ongoing and technical experts have advised that holding the trials at Kasarani will help assess the preparedness ahead of the World Athletics inspectors in July," the statement from AK stated.

The trials, often christened a mini-Olympics, will be strictly invite only.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.