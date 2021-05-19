Nigeria: Govt Wants Shell to Shelve Onshore Divestment Plans

19 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

The federal government is encouraging Royal Dutch Shell Plc to keep its onshore oil and gas business in the country instead of divesting it, as the company seeks to focus more on cleaner energy and offshore production.

Minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, in a report by Bloomberg yesterday, told reporters in Abuja that even as the government is in discussions with Shell about its future in the country, "some actually feel also that Shell should not hurriedly divest and to at least stay" onshore.

"To have a situation where Shell has completely divested from a sector is not good for us," the minister said.

The Anglo-Dutch energy giant has been gradually selling its onshore assets for more than a decade in Nigeria as it seeks to put aside problems related to raptured pipelines and legal battles with local communities.

Shell chief executive officer (CEO) Ben van Beurden said Tuesday that the company was in conversations with the Nigerian government on "a way to move forward" as oil spill risks associated to its onshore were not aligned with its energy transition strategy. However, he did say that it would focus on its deep-water and gas investments in the country.

"Shell has announced their intention to divest from their onshore assets and focus more on the offshore," Sylva said, adding "We are actually in talks with them on how we are going to achieve it."

The federal government and the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) have announced a partnership to strengthen fiscal transparency and accountability in the various states of the federation under the Central government/World Bank-assisted States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme for Results.

SFTAS national programme coordinator, Mr Stephen Okon made the announcement at a four-day pilot workshop for curriculum development on public financial management and open government principles organised by the PSIN in collaboration with the West Africa Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM).

Mr Okon observed that strengthening fiscal transparency and accountability at the states level through the SFTAS Programme for Results would go a long way in ensuring good fiscal governance for the sustainable development of the Nigerian economy.

He explained that the technical assistance component of the programme requires implementing agencies and partners to deliver capacity building to states on the disbursement linked indicators so that they could be supported to achieve results, which attracts handsome financial benefits to the successful states.

The NPC further disclosed that beside PSIN, other implementing agencies and partners include Office of the Auditor General of the Federation (OAuGF), Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) and the Open Government Partnership (OGP).

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.