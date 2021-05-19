South Africa: Fierce Deliberation for Bail in Court - but Zane Kilian Remains Behind Bars

19 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Murder accused in the Charl Kinnear assassination, Zane Kilian, will remain behind bars until 24 May when Western Cape High Court Judge Ashley Binns-Ward will deliver a ruling on whether the former professional rugby player will be allowed out on bail.

On Tuesday, Zane Kilian's legal representative advocate Marius Botha, arguing for his client's release, claimed Bellville Regional Court magistrate Nonkosi Saba had employed "the wrong premise" and had failed to take into account Kilian's version in denying him bail.

The application was heard in the Western Cape High Court with advocate Greg Wolmarans presenting the State's case.

On 18 March 2021, Saba said in denying bail that Kilian was dishonest and had failed to prove that exceptional circumstances existed to justify his release on bail.

Her decision came six months after the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. He was murdered on Friday 18 September 2020 outside his house. On 23 September 2020, Kilian was arrested in Springs in connection with the killing.

The State's argument is that in pinging Kinnear's phone, Kilian had played a pivotal role in the plot that claimed the life of the senior cop.

Botha kicked off his argument referring to 15 "material...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Boko Haram's Reach Is Spreading to More Nigerian States
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.