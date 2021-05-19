South Africa: Fierce Deliberation for Bail in Court - but Zane Kilian Remains Behind Bars

analysis

Murder accused in the Charl Kinnear assassination, Zane Kilian, will remain behind bars until 24 May when Western Cape High Court Judge Ashley Binns-Ward will deliver a ruling on whether the former professional rugby player will be allowed out on bail.

On Tuesday, Zane Kilian's legal representative advocate Marius Botha, arguing for his client's release, claimed Bellville Regional Court magistrate Nonkosi Saba had employed "the wrong premise" and had failed to take into account Kilian's version in denying him bail.

The application was heard in the Western Cape High Court with advocate Greg Wolmarans presenting the State's case.

On 18 March 2021, Saba said in denying bail that Kilian was dishonest and had failed to prove that exceptional circumstances existed to justify his release on bail.

Her decision came six months after the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. He was murdered on Friday 18 September 2020 outside his house. On 23 September 2020, Kilian was arrested in Springs in connection with the killing.

The State's argument is that in pinging Kinnear's phone, Kilian had played a pivotal role in the plot that claimed the life of the senior cop.

Botha kicked off his argument referring to 15 "material...