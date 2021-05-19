Cameroon: Guinness Super League - Return Leg Promises Fireworks

The results of some of the first matches of this phase played over the weekend across the country show that the teams are back with the determination to take the lead.

The second phase of the Guinness Super League has effectively kicked off across the country after a brief break. The players got back to the pitch on Saturday May 15, 2021 to officially begin the journey to torpedo Awa FC who led the first phase. Four matches were on agenda for the 12th playing day on Sa-urday, May 15, 2021 but that of ASFFD vs Amazones FAP was pushed to tomorrow Wednesday May 19, 2021.

Saturday's encounters especially that of leaders Awa FC versus Ebolowa FC produced fireworks. Awa succeeded to consolidate its position as leaders while waiting for FAP's game by winning Ebolowa FC 1-0 after a hard struggle. Apart from being leaders, Awa came from an advantaged position given that they had beaten their opponents 1-0 during the first leg. Both teams ended on a 0-0 tie during the first half of Saturday's game. While Awa struggled to score, FC Ebolowa was tightening its defence led by Augustine Ejangue. Awa pressed on in the second half and thanks to a free kick, Berthe Abega scored the lone goal some 63 minutes into the encounter. Ebolowa FC who is currently 5th on the classification table gave a tough time to coach Hassan Ibrahim of Awa FC. Ebolowa FC could not be minimized given that they had tied down a tough team like Louves Minproff with a 0-0 draw during the first phase.

Another exciting fixture on Saturday was that pitting Canon Filles and Caiman Filles who exchanged spoils 2-2. Canon came into the game with the intention to wipe out the shame given to them by Caiman 6-3 during the first playing day of the first phase. Indeed, they succeeded to do so by at least grabbing a point. Vision Sport of Bamenda who equally played one of the opening matches of this phase was beaten at home by Eding Filles 1-2. This is a sharp contrast to what happened in the away leg where Vision Sport trashed Eding Filles 3- 0. This result as well shows that none of the teams have come to joke but with the determination of grabbing as many points as possible. While waiting for FAP's Wednesday game, Awa is leading with 30 points followed by Louves Minproff. It should be recalled that two day-12 advanced matches were played while the first phase was still on- going. They include Éclair Filles Vs Renaissance Women (4-0) and Louves Minproff Vs Re- naissance Athletique (2-0) .