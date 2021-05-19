Chad: African Union Position Expected

This follows the complete examination of recommendations proposed by the fact- finding mission from N'Djamena.

After several fruitless meetings via video conference, the African Union seems to be getting a head way with regards to their position in Chad. Reuters reports that during a crucial Wednesday, May 12, 2021 meeting that was coordinated from Addis Ababa, about six options or "exceptional measures" were put on the table for debate by the fact-finding mission that was sent to develop strategies for a return to constitutional order and democratic governance in Chad. The first option the mission recommended was that Chad's military should share power with a civilian president. The second, is that the AU's Security Council could support the military transition as it stands, but appoint a special envoy to ensure the military keep their promise to organize elections within the stated calendar of 18 months. The third is to throw support behind the current militaryled transition, while pressuring the junta to share power equally with a civilian government due to the security threats Chad faces from rebels and jihadi insurgents, the fourth option recommended is to pressure the military to hand over power to a civilian president alongside a military vice president, the mission recommended the drafting of a new, more inclusive national constitution, with a swift plan for fresh elections and the last option recommended by the mission is that rebel forces be demobilized and invited to participate in the dialogue on forming a new government.

Though at press time the AU had not issued and official communique endorsing or rejecting the recommendations presented by the fact- finding mission, due to the inflexible position of some regional blocs and countries, RFI reports that after several round of talks, majority of AU member countries are no more for the suspension of Chad from the institution and imposition of sanctions against the military junta, but to "support the transition process in N'Djamena" on condition that they abide by the stated rules .