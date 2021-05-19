Cameroon: National Athletics Inter Clubs Championship - FAP Athletics Triumphs

18 May 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The fifth and last playing day of the competition took place at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium last Saturday, May 15, 2021.

FAP men and women's athletics clubs emerged overall champions of the 2021 national athletics inter clubs championship. That was the outcome of the fifth and last playing day of the competition that ended at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Organised by the Cameroon Athletics Federation, the competition brought together athletes from across the country. Last Saturday's meeting was important as each team sought to win many points in order to finish on top of the classification table. It equally served as preparation for the upcoming International Athletics Championship that will take place in Douala this month. The athletes competed in several disciplines in the track and field. In the women's 100m, Njuh Nsella (EAP) was the first in 11"96 while in men's 100m Jean Tarcicius Batambock was the fastest in 10"53. In the men's 200m, Etoa Martial (CMSP) was the first in 21"28. Njuh Nsella Stephanie equally won the 200m in 24"32. Some athletes confirmed their performances while for some it was a comeback. Mayack II Marcel (INJS) won the men's long jump after jumping a distance of 7m74. He equally won the men's triple jump with a jump of 15m72. In the men's discus throws Wangba Lucien (INJS) threw a distance of 48m36. Claude Tchamaken confirmed his superiority in the men's javelin throws. Even though top athletes like Nganguele Raphael who has already qualified for the Olympic Games and Emmanuel Esseme Alobwede, potential Olympic athlete were not present, good performances were seen with the young athletes like Yalda Mireille Mireille (Athletics Club Yaogoua) who finished first in the 400m women race in 55"16, Kosenda in the women's triple jump women and the confirmation of Tiketio in 20km women's walk.

At the end of competition FAP Athletics Club (men) finished first while in the women's competition FAP Athletics (women) are the first. The Secretary General of the Cameroon Athletics Federation, Charles Kouoh Koteh said he is satisfied with the performances of the athletes and also the number of teams that participated this season. He said the federation will continue working hard to prepare the athletes for the Grand Prix Douala so that they will be able to compete with other athletes .

