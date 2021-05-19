South Africa: Teenager Killed and Shops Looted During Mangaung Protests

19 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

Mangaung community leaders say they have suspended protest action in the metro. Meanwhile, the family of a teenage boy is searching for answers after he was killed during the protests.

On Tuesday, 17 May, Jevano Liam Siegel (14) left his mother's house with his friends and joined many other Mangaung residents in a protest action for better service delivery in Heidedal and a nearby informal settlement, Gatvol.

"This child did not understand what was happening," said Krissi Mokgadi, Jevano's aunt.

"A group of friends came over to fetch him; the next thing I received a phone call from his cousin saying that Jevano had been shot."

"We don't know what happened, but all we know is that he was shot. We want answers to explain how our child was killed. But we don't know where we will get them."

Jevano died on the scene after a security guard at a warehouse that was barricaded by protesting residents allegedly fired a "warning shot" to scare off the crowd.

The bullet entered Jevano's upper abdomen and his family found his body lying on the street.

"His body lay there for almost an hour before we managed to get there. His intestines were...

