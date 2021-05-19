Africa: New Leaders for CAF Standing Committees

CAF (Confédération Africaine de Football) has announced a new team that will lead the work of CAF in the standing committees.

This follows a proposal by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe to then CAF Emergency Committee, who, in tur, forwarded the names to the Executive Committee for ratifications.

At the previous Executive Committee meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, the following decisions were confirmed:

Finance Committee:

Mr. Fouzi Lekjaa continues his mission at the head of the Finance Committee. The decision was approved at the previous Exco Meeting. M Lekjaa, President of FRMF (Moroccan Football Federation) and FIFA Council member, will be assisted by Mr. Andrew Kamanga, President of FAZ (Football Association of Zambia), as the vice president.

Organising Committee of the Total Africa Cup of Nations:

CAF's flagship competition is also getting a new management. CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe will lead the committee with the assistance of two vice-presidents: Mr. Augustin Emmanuel Senghor, President of the Senegalese Football Federation, and Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, President of the Nigerian Football Federation.

Organising Committee of the Total African Nations Championship:

Building on the success of the recent Total CHAN 2020 organized in last January-February on Cameroonian soil, the Acting FECAFOOT President Seidou Mbombo Njoya is brought to the head of the committee. FUFA (Uganda) President Mr. Moses Magogo will assist him as vice-president.

Organising Committee of the Interclub Competitions and Club Licensing:

Interclub Competitions and the Club License management system will be chaired by Mr. Ahmed Yahya, second CAF vice-President and Mauritania Football President. Mr. Maclean Letshwiti (Bostwana Football association President) and Mr. Djibrilla Hamidou Hima (Niger Football federation President) have been appointed vice-presidents.

This committee manages the CAF Total Champions League, the CAF Total Confederation Cup, the Total Super Cup as well as the new Women's Champions League in collaboration with the Organizing Committee for Women's Football.

Organising Committee for Youth Competitions:

The Youth Football will be overseen by the third CAF Vice-President and President of Djibouti Federation Mr. Suleiman Waberi. He will be supported by vice-presidents Mr. Pierre Alain Mouguengui (Gabon) and Mr. Moustapha Ishola Raji (Liberia).

Women Football Organising Committee:

In women's football, Isha Johansen (Sierra Leone) passes the torch of the presidency to Kanizat Ibrahim (Comoros). However, the SLFA president who is also a member of the FIFA Council, continues her mission as vice-president of the committee.

Development Committee for Futsal and Beach Soccer

Mr. Sita Sangare (former FBF President - Burkina Faso) has been appointed president of the Development Committee for Futsal and Beach Soccer. His Vice-President is Mr. Abdiqani Said Arab (Somalia)

Committee for Legal Affairs and National Associations

Mr. Augustin Emmanuel Senghor, a lawyer and also first CAF Vice-president, takes charge of the committee.

Mr. Elvis Chetty from Seychelles will be vice president.

CAF Medical Committee

A new president of the CAF medical committee has been appointed: Mr. Wadie Jary, President of the Tunisian Football Federation. The position of vice-president remains temporarily vacant.

President Motsepe is still receiving additional proposal regarding Refereeing Committee and Technical and Development Committee.