Africa: Kagame, Motsepe and Infantino in Quotes

18 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

"In you, President Kagame, we don't only have an ambassador, but a partner......A partner who talks on our behalf with all other heads of state in Africa. To say to them; we have to work together to support the most popular sport of football on the continent."

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe

"Football is more than just a sport, it is a school of life. Football teaches us to be part of a team. It teaches us that alone, we cannot achieve anything. Football is teaching us respect, for the rules, for our opponents, and for the referee, who has to apply the rules. Football teaches us to win and to lose. It is teaching us resilience, and to stand up to new challenges.

"Rwanda shows us that everything is possible, and this is what you, President Kagame, have been doing here,"

FIFA President Gianni Infantino

"I do politics for a living, and I also make sure I get involved in good politics,"

"If you look at sport, teams and clubs, it's very similar to politics. It's about leadership. You have to have a vision. Then, when it comes down to details, we have to work as a team. In the same exercise of our duties, we also need humility in what we do, so we can maximize the benefits of our work.

We have to adopt a mindset of doing things differently, thinking about the mission we have, the mission that goes beyond us as individuals but serves the purpose of those who love football,"

Rwanda President Paul Kagame

Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

