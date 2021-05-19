Tanzania: Simba Queens Crowned Tanzania Women Premier League Champions

18 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Aisha Jaffar scored in stoppage time, as Simba Queens defeated Baobao Queens in Dodoma on Sunday (16 May 2021) evening, to win Tanzania Women's' League title in style.

Simba Queens managed to defend their title, after winning their first one last season.

However, competition was very tight this season as their counterparts, Yanga Princess kept the fight until the final breath.

Simba won the title on 54 points, only one above Yanga Princess who defeated Alliance Girls 6-0 in their final game.

Yanga striker Aisha Masaka scored five goals in her side's win over Alliance, to win the golden boot for the top scorer on 35 goals. Simba forward Oppah Clement followed with 27 goals.

Mapinduzi Queens and ES Unyanyembe were relegated to the lower division after finishing bottom of the table.

